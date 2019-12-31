Moycarkey Coolcroo AC Munster Star winners

Munster Star Winners

Congrats to Anna Ryan and Sean Mockler who were revealed as Munster Star Awards winners for their achievements in Track & Field in 2019. The awards banquet will take place in the Tower Hotel Waterford on February 1, 2020.



County Indoor T&F

Results from these Senior and Masters Championships held in Nenagh on Sunday December 29 are as follows: Mens 3,000m Paddy Cummins won Silver 2nd O/35 in a time of 9mins 21s, Shane Mullaney won Bronze 3rd O/35 in a time of 10mins 27s. Daniel Ryan won Gold: 1st man in the Shot Put 7.26kg comp with a throw of 13.59m. Anna Ryan won 3 Golds 1st in Long Jump 4.81m, 1st in Pole Vault with a height of 3.15m and 1st in the womens 4kg Shot put with a distance thrown of 9.48 meters. Well done to all.

Pictured below first 3 home in the Mens 3,000 metres at the County Indoor Track & Field Championships held in Nenagh last Sunday December 29, 2019, Stuart Moloney Moore Abbey Milers, John Fitzgibbon Thurles Crokes & Paddy Cummins Moycarkey Coolcroo



Clonmel 4 Mile

Held on December 26 on a day when Clonmel ACs Sean Tobin smashed the course and the Irish record for 4 Miles in a time of 17:45. We had 3 runners flying the flag for our club on the day first home was Paddy Cummins 13th overall out of 453 runners in a time of 20:56, next into the finish was John Fogarty in 29th and Shane Mullaney in 42nd place in a time of 24:20.



Moher Hill 7km RR

Held in Upperchurch on Sunday, December 29 where €2,500 was raised in aid of Scoil Aonghusa Cashel. John Fogarty was our only representative here finishing 3rd in 27:51.



Congrats

To Christy Clancy principal of Littleton NS on his recent retirement announcement after 30 years of teaching Christy has always been an advocate of athletics and its health benefits.



Club AGM

Our Annual General Meeting with election of officers for 2020 takes place on January 16 at 7:30pm in the Community Spor