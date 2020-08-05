Successful summer games event held by Moyne AC

Several club athletes competed in our third annual summer games held on July 25. Each and everyone of them gave it their all against some top-class competition including regional and national champions.

Aaron Moore and Jake Bowe competed in the Boys U/17 800mts and both did very well to finish 8th and 9th respectively in time of 2.17.67 and 2.19.40.

In the Senior Ladies 100mts Katie Bergin won her heat in a time of 12.72 while Aisling Dwyer finished fourth in her heat in 13.77.

Both then went on to compete in the U/20 200mts with each finishing third in their respective heats – Katie in 26.25 and Aisling in 28.51. In the mens U/20 200mts Jack Hickey finished an excellent 2nd in 23.54.

At U17 level Leona Maher won her heat in 28.20 and was followed home by Aoife Dwyer in 2nd in 28.38 and fourth place went to Aisling O’Loughlin in 30.56 while Michael Ahearne finished fourth in his heat in 28.67.

For both Aisling and Michael, it was their first foray into competitive track running and they also gave way several years to their more illustrious opponents so well done to both on what must have been a daunting occasion for them.

In the Senior Ladies 400mts Rachel Butler finished second in her heat in 66.10 with Ber Spillane coming through for fourth in 68.93.

Our 4 x 100ts relay team of Rachel Butler, Aisling Dwyer, Katie Bergin and Leona Maher finished third in their event. In the Weight for Distance we had podium winners in Naomi Morrissey, 2nd in the Ladies event with a throw of 5.31 and Ned Dwyer 3rd in the Mens event with a throw of 5.07.

Great credit is due to all the athletes on their performances and it was also great to see the green and gold represented so well on the day.

National Senior & U/23 Track & Field Championships

Will take place in Morton Stadium, Santry on the weekend of August 22/23 subject to the government progressing to Phase 4 where 500 people will be allowed to gather outdoors. Athletes entered in the senior competition who are U/23 i.e. born 1998, 1999, 2000, will be automatically entered for the U/23 championships – separate entry is not required. Closing date for entries is August 12.



National Juvenile U/17, U/18, U/19 Track & Field Championships

Athletics Ireland announced during the week of the staging of the National Juvenile U/17, U/18 and U/19 Track & Field Championships in Morton Stadium, Santry on August 29/30. The competition going ahead is subject to the government progressing to Phase 4 where 500 people will be allowed to gather outdoors. Entries are through our Regional Secretary and the online entry will open shortly at entry.athleticsireland.ie

Virtual Intro Level Officials Course- Track Events including Race Walking

Athletics Ireland is hosting a Virtual Intro Level Officials course on Zoom on Saturday next, August 8, from 11am to 2pm. Closing date to book a place on the course is 1pm on Friday and the course is aimed at volunteers within the organisation who wish to start officiating track events including race walking at local and county level competitions. The course is also ideal for current officials of this level who wish to refresh their knowledge of track and race-walking events.

The only experience required is a basic knowledge of athletics and the technical rules of track events and race walking are covered in the three-hour course. The presenters are Declan Curtin, Ronan O’Hart and Pierce O’Callaghan. The link to the full details of the course are /www.athleticsireland.ie