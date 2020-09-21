Tipperary Cross Country season will be kicking off in October

Pictured at the start of the Girls County Tipperary Juvenile Cross Country Race which took place in Newport in 2019. The Cross Country season will start again in Newport in 2020 with the County Juvenile Even Ages and Novice XC on October 4

Cross Country

The cross country season will be kicking off on October 4 with the Juvenile Even Ages & Novice in Newport. Please let Billy know 0872467226 ASAP with names of anyone interested in running as Kay will be entering in people early next week. Please also make sure you are registered with the club and have a club singlet in order to compete, singlets cost €28 and can be purchased from Kay on 0868382517. Many thanks.

These are exceptional times and it is a credit to the club and everyone in it that we were one of the first clubs back training and sincere thanks to all who help out each and every Tuesday & Thursday to make it a safe environment for all.

Fixtures

Sunday, October 4 - County Even Age & Novice in Newport (Newport AC).

Sunday, October 11 - County Uneven Age & Intermediate in the Turnpike, Two Mile Borris (Moycarkey Coolcroo AC).

Sunday, October 25 - County Juvenile Relays & U23 & Masters in Thurles (Thurles Crokes AC).

Sunday, November 1 - County Senior & Junior in Clonmel (TBC) (Clonmel AC).

Sunday, November 15 - County Juvenile "B" & Novice "B" in Galbally (Mooreabbey Milers AC