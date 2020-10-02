County Novice Cross Country Championships kick off tomorrow, Sunday, October 4 in Newport

Newport, nestled at the foothills of the Silvermines, is the venue for the opening fixtures of the County Tipperary Cross Country season on Sunday next, October 4. The County Novice Women 3k and Men’s 6k Championships races will take place.

This year’s Championships are different as they are been promoted under strict Covid 19 guidelines which are there for everyone’s health and safety. The County Board has drawn up these guidelines which were circulated to all Clubs late last week. All Clubs are asked to follow these guidelines fully so as to ensure that we can promote the Cross-Country season at County level and give all our athletes an opportunity to compete under these new “normal” circumstances.

For involvement in these events, participants must:

- Have entered for the event.

- Not have been off the island of Ireland in the last 14 days.

- Not have been a close contact of someone diagnosed with Covid-19 or someone waiting on a Covid test or test results in the last 14 days.

- Not be in a period of self-isolation and/or cocooning under the current Health Policy Rules.

- Not be displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

- Adhere to any domestic travel restrictions in place

- Link to Contact Tracing and Health Screening Questionnaire will be sent around on the Friday before the event to all Clubs. Everyone who attends the venue will have to complete this online, this includes all Club members, Officials, First Aid Personnel, Juvenile and Adult Athletes, Parents, Team Managers, and anyone else who will be attending the venue.

Competition Day

- Participants must refrain from handshakes, hugs and high fives.

- Keep 2m away from other people at all times.

- Cover their coughs and sneezes.

- Try not touch any surfaces at the event.

- Wear a facemask before and after the race

- Have hand sanitizer and own drinks bottle.

Post Competition

- All athletes will be expected to leave as soon as they finish their race.

- Adhere to egress signage.

- If an athlete becomes unwell after competing, they should first contact their GP and read the HSE guidelines and then inform the Competition Organisers. The Competition organisers will then follow advice provided to them by the HSE on the next steps.

As such there will be no spectators allowed onto the Cross Country course, parents and guardians will be instructed to stay in their cars in the carpark and view the races on livestream on youtube.

The programme in Newport will be a long one to ensure everyone’s safety at all times. As such the Novice women’s race is down to start at 3.30pm while the Men’s race will start at 4pm. Athletes are asked to arrive not earlier than 40 minutes before their race time to collect their race numbers and pins. They then return to their cars and can get ready to change for their event. They will be able to access the Cross-Country course 20 minutes before their event time and not any earlier and be ready to compete. Then 3 minutes before the race start time, athletes will be called to the start and the races will start on time, regardless of who is there. Please adhere to the Stewards instructions at all times, they are acting in everyone’s health and safety interest. These are unusual times so we need everyone’s cooperation to ensure that this fixture goes smoothly, if not, then the rest of the County Athletic fixtures could be in danger of been cancelled.

Back to the races, eligibility for these two Championship events is that athletes must be registered with their Clubs and they must be over 19 years of age by December 31, 2020. They must not have won a higher Championship event in any County or finish in the top three at County Senior Cross-Country level.

As this is the first opportunity for many athletes to compete since last March, previewing such events would be just guesswork as we have no form to go on. Also, as this is the only avenue open for Club members to compete at the moment, with the Dublin City marathon cancelled along with other major road races, this year we may witness a bigger entry than usual. As athletes will have an opportunity to try competing in Cross Country events during October and November at County level, a different Challenge. At the moment all the usual Clubs like Dundrum, Mooreabbey Milers, Thurles Crokes, Ballynonty, Moyne, Moycarkey Coolcroo, Coolquill, Templemore, Carrick on Suir, Clonmel, Nenagh Olympic and the host Club Newport, that have strong roots in Cross country, will have athletes competing. Competition will be very keen and there could be a couple of dark horses emerge onto the scene, that will make both the individual and team events in both races interesting and competitive. The women’s 3k race will see the athletes running two small laps and 3 big laps while the men will negotiate 2 small laps and 5 big laps. It is great to be back promoting Athletics again and it is up to all of us to ensure that we can continue promoting the Sport by adhering to all the guidelines.