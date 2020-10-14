Juvenile training continues at Moycarkey Coolcroo AC
Moycarkey Coolcroo AC Men's Team of Paul Bowe, Tiernan O'Donnell and John Fogarty that competed at the County Novice Cross Country in Newport on October 4, 2020
Juvenile training can continue every Tuesday and Thursday as we were in training group pods of up to 15. We ask everyone that attends training, athletes, coaches and parents to continue to sign our online COVID declaration form before each training session. Any queries or new athletes that would like to join contact Billy on 0872467226.
