Moycarkey Coolcroo AC ask for your support in club's annual clothing collection fundraiser

Cross Country Competition Update

In line with the current Covid-19 guidelines, all upcoming County & Munster cross country fixtures have been postponed until we are back at Level 2. Any news updates on this will be posted to our website and Facebook page.

Juvenile Training

Whether the country is at Level 3 or Level 4 we can still continue every Tuesday and Thursday as we were in training group pods of up to 15. We ask everyone that attends training, athletes, coaches and parents, to continue to sign our online Covid declaration form before each training session. Any adults who would like to assist with training or if new athletes would like to join please contact Billy Purcell on 0872467226.

Clothing Collection

The club's annual clothing collection fundraiser for club development will take place on Saturday, October 31, from 2-4 pm, with collection points in Two Mile Borris and at the Athletics field Littleton. Please donate all your clean unwanted clothes (in any condition) also bedlinen, curtains, shoes, bags, belts. Wearable clothes will be recycled and reused and other items will be recycled for items such as industrial wipes or soundproofing. No household bric-a-brac, duvets, pillows, cushions, quilts, sort toys. Many thanks.

Welcome

To Paddy Bowden who has signed with the club to join our senior athletes hopefully he will get a chance to compete in the black & red singlet soon.

Best Wishes

To Joe Tobin on his retirement as a teacher from CBS Thurles. Joe from Turtulla has been a big supporter of athletics throughout his life & during his time as a teacher helping and encouraging students to take up the sport, he was a very good runner too in his day with Personal Bests of 52.5 seconds for 400m, 1:59.8 for 800m, 15:31 for 5,000m. 31:41 for 10k, and 52mins 15secs for 10 Mile to name a few of his PBs. He is currently writing a book on the history of Thurles CBS and we wish him well with that.

5k Virtual Run for a Good Cause

Anyone looking to run a 5k on their own while raising money for a worthy cause please checkout Eventbrite@templederry

fighting4Alannah