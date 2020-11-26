Moycarkey Coolcroo athletic club news

Club AGM

Moycarkey Coolcroo ACs annual general meeting and appointment of officers for 2021 will take place on Wednesday, December 2 at 7:30pm online via Zoom, parents and adults are welcome to attend link to sign in to meeting will be available on our website and facebook page.



Juvenile News

Training continues every Tuesday & Thursday evenings. Covid declaration forms are posted to our club Whatsapp group and Facebook pages before every session anyone that's in attendance must complete form beforehand. Any parents of new athletes that would like to join please contact Billy on 087 2467226.

As we can't have our annual Christmas Party this year the club have organized a Quadrathlon, this Sunday November 29 at 11am for our Juvenile club members This will be a fun event where each athlete will take part in 4 challenges with points allocated for each one. There will be strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings for adults in attendance. If successful we will have another event in the new year all going well. We hope everyone has a fun time on Sunday.



Sympathies

Sincere condolences to the family and friends of Terry McDonagh father of William and grandfather to Liam and Cillian.

Sympathies also to the family & loved ones of Nancy O'Dwyer (née Woodlock) grandmother to Richie and Tony.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.

Pictured below the late Nancy O'Dwyer pictured with her grandson Richie at the Liathmore Centenary and Vintage Rally Celebration held in the Middlepiece Two Mile Borris in the year 2000