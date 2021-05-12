Two for Today: Tipperary family business Hanafins serving customers over three generations

As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

Hanafins Furniture and Floorcovering, Thurles

Tel: 0504 21144

Email: seamus@hanafins.ie

Hanafins Furniture and Floorcovering is a family owned business serving customers over three generations since the 1920s.

"In that time we have worked hard to build a reputation for delivering quality, value and service," the team say.

"We know that customer satisfaction is the key to our success.

"We carry a huge range of upholstery, bedding, furniture, flooring, curtains and accessories in both modern and traditional styles.

"We looking forward to welcoming you to our bright and spacious showrooms at Stradavoher, Thurles."