Two for Today: Fashion for Tipperary ladies at She Boutique Thurles 

TipperaryLive.ie

Reporter:

TipperaryLive.ie

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

She Boutique Thurles 

She Boutique in Thurles, Tipperary

As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally. 

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them. 

She Boutique Thurles 

Tel: 0504-26580

Email: acc@acami.ie

Facebook

Cecil Sweatshirt €69.99. Ring 0504 26580 or 0868532107. #cecil #sweatshirt #thurles #tipperary

Posted by she.boutique.thurles on  Tuesday, 11 May 2021