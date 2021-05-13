Two for Today: 'Top class personal service' at Minogue Furniture's Tipperary stores

As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

Minogue Furniture

Tel: 057-9328000

Minogue's website, Facebook and Twitter

Minogue Furniture is a family run business with stores in Cashel, Roscrea, Carlow, Midleton, Tullamore and Dungarvan.

"Minogue Furniture places emphasis on top class personal service and high quality furniture at the right price. We sell furniture from top Irish suppliers and exclusive imports," the team say.

"Minogue Furniture employs over 30 people, some of whom have been with the company since the doors first opened in 1994."