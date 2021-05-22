Two for Today: Meanys Shoes Carrick on Suir

As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

Meanys Shoes Carrick on Suir

Tel: 051-640184

Email: sales@meanyshoes.ie

Meanys Shoes www,meaneyshoes.ie https://www.facebook.com/Meanys-Shoes-119817121366701

Meany's Shoes is a family run business in the town of Carrick-on-Suir, on the border of the three counties of Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny. Steeped in tradition, local historians have been able to date the Meany family business right back to shoemakers in the 18th Century. With this strong tradition of personal service and good fitting shoes, it is no wonder that this business has such a strong reputation. Customers come from far and wide to avail of the huge selection for all the family.

All brands and styles are not available from our web store, so please contact us if you have any queries on other product in stock. meanyshoes.ie@gmail.com