Two for Today: Boyles of Thurles

As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

Boyles of Thurles

Tel: 0504 21624

Email: boylesofthurles@gmail.com

Boyles of Thurles: www.boylesofthurles.ie https://www.facebook.com/Boyles-of-Thurles-1789280704684867/ @boylesofthurles

Established in 1954 by Michael & Marjorie Boyle, having left the homestead in Arklow, Co Wicklow, to embark on their journey of starting their family & setting up their own business. Michael’s family background was steeped in Arklow Pottery and hence, china & delph were the foundation of their evolving business. Today Boyle’s of Thurles is still in the Boyle family, still located on Liberty Sq, in the heart of Thurles, and now run by two of Michael & Marjorie's daughters, providing the same unique variety of products and the same level of customer care.