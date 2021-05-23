Two for Today: Casey Tiles & Wooden Flooring

As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

Casey Tiles & Wooden Flooring

Tel: 052-7441723

Email: aislingoffice@gmail.com

Casey Tiles & Wooden Flooring: info@caseytilesandfloors.com https://caseytiles.ie/ https://www.facebook.com/CaseyTiles @caseytiles

Casey Tiles And Wooden Floors is a well established and independent supplier of Wall and Floor Tiles in the Republic of Ireland. All of the latest traditional and contemporary designs for Bathrooms, Kitchens, Hallways, Bedrooms Conservatories and even outside tiles are available in store.