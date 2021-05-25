Two for Today: 'Our staff are trained in all lines of sports and goods,' says Tipp retailer

As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

O'Rahelly's Sports

062 51252



info@orahellysports.ie

https://www.orahellysports.ie/

https://www.facebook.com/orahellysports



O’Rahelly Sports opened its doors to Tipperary Town in 1984, selling all leading brands then and now moving on with the times new brands in sports such as Adidas, Nike, O‘Neills, Underarmour, Canterbury, Puma, Reebok and New Balance.

We range in all sports big and small from on field to off.

Our staff are trained in all lines of sports and goods such as knowing which footwear to use either from everyday wear to running or on field footwear along with the proper clothing to wear in each activity.































