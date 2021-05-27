Two for Today: Our branches stock all the leading and recognised brands in paint

As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.

TJ O'Mahonys Cahir

086 837 2880

Annette O'Hara

aohara@hpc-group.ie

https://tjomahony.ie/

https://www.facebook.com/tjomahonyIRL

@tj_omahony

@TJOMAHONY

Our branches stock all the leading and recognised brands in timber, building materials, plumbing & heating, bathroom products, tools, paint & decor and a wide range of DIY, household and gardening products.











































