Two for Today: 'We treat people to enable them to have healthy nails and feet...'

Footcare Centre Clonmel

083 8718010

Andrea Keenan

footcarecentreclonmel@gmail.com

http://footcarecentreclonmel.com/

https://www.facebook.com/thefootcarecentreclonmel/

We treat people to enable them to have healthy nails and feet so that they can do the things they want to do by giving them a clinic based professional and efficient footcare service.

This includes the treatment of common foot conditions including Corns, Callus (Hard Skin), Ingrown Toenails and Fungal Nails. We also do Cosmetic Podiatry including Nail Reconstruction and Lacuna Method for the treatment of Fungal Nails.

Call in for a FREE 10 minute assessment and to discuss any issues you may have.

























































