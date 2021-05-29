Two for Today: 'Antique, vintage and modern jewellery in gold, silver and costume'
Support them!
Specialists in gifts that are a bit different.
As part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.
As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.
The Mall Curios
0504-23687
Fiona Doyle
http://www.themallcurios.ie/
https://www.facebook.com/TheMallCurios/
@themallcurios
Specialists in gifts that are a bit different. Antique, vintage & modern jewellery in gold, silver & costume. Large selection in store of gift & homeware.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on