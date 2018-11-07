Thurles Pharmacy hiring full and part time retail assistants

A pharmacy based in Thurles are currently recruiting for a Full/ Part time retail assistant to join their busy team.

The successful candidates will be hard working, reliable, and enjoy working as part of a friendly productive team in a busy and fast-paced retail environment.

The successful candidates will:

• Possess excellent customer service skills.

• Will have great communication and interpersonal skills.

• Will be self-motivated, friendly and helpful with a positive can-do attitude.

• Must be fully flexible as will be required to work weekdays and weekends.

• While training will be provided, please note previous retail experience is desirable (Experience with regard to Make up artistry, Cosmetics and skincare will be a distinct advantage)

Please send CV’s to thurlespharm@gmail.com