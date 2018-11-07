Full and part time electrician jobs in Tipperary

Full and part time electrician roles available in Thurles area.

Maintenance Electrician

- Electrician with factory industrial maintenance experience essential, must be able to work using own initiative

- Safe Pass/ manual handling Card

- Mechanic experience, verification and testing QC desirable but not essential

- PTSC Card desirable

- Full Clean Driving Licence

- Apprentice Electricians 2nd and 3rd Year /Full Time and Permanent roles available



Electrician Helpers/Electrician Mates

Duties:

- Assisting Electricians in all types of Electrical Instalation Works

Requirements:

- Safe Pass

- Manual Handling Course

- PTSC Card desirable but not essential.

For further information, please send your CV to electricalmecanicalservices@gmail.com