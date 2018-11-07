SPONSORED CONTENT
Full and part time electrician jobs in Tipperary
Full and part time electrician roles available in Thurles area.
Maintenance Electrician
- Electrician with factory industrial maintenance experience essential, must be able to work using own initiative
- Safe Pass/ manual handling Card
- Mechanic experience, verification and testing QC desirable but not essential
- PTSC Card desirable
- Full Clean Driving Licence
- Apprentice Electricians 2nd and 3rd Year /Full Time and Permanent roles available
Electrician Helpers/Electrician Mates
Duties:
- Assisting Electricians in all types of Electrical Instalation Works
Requirements:
- Safe Pass
- Manual Handling Course
- PTSC Card desirable but not essential.
For further information, please send your CV to electricalmecanicalservices@gmail.com
