SPONSORED CONTENT
Reward your staff this Christmas with the Thurles Chamber Gift Card
Under the Government's Benefit in Kind exemption, a gift card worth €15 to €500 per employee is free of Tax, PRSI or USC
Reward your staff this Christmas with the Thurles Chamber Gift Card
This Christmas, reward your staff with a Thurles Chamber Gift Card worth €15 to €500 completely Tax-Free.
Accepted in many of our local retailers including Stakelums Menswear, Costcutter Liberty Square, Boots, O'Dwyer Footwear and Bookworm Bookshop, the Thurles Chamber Gift Card is the perfect way to say thank you to your staff and support local retailers.
Under the Government's Benefit in Kind exemption, a gift card worth €15 to €500 per employee is free of Tax, PRSI or USC, saving you and your employees money.
Your Thurles Chamber Gift Card gives you the freedom to choose whatever you want! It can be presented as full or part payment at any participating retail partner in-store and as a full payment online at selected retail partners.
Please see below a full listing of participating retail partners accepting the Thurles Chamber Gift Card
You can reuse your card until the total value has been used. Making a purchase in store – please tell the shop assistant the balance on your Thurles Chamber Gift Card before presenting your purchase or confirm that there is sufficient funds on your card. You can check your balance by clicking on the Check Balance button at the top of this page, or by phoning 1890 930 077
For more information about the card and what Thurles Chamber can do for you please see www.thurleschamber.ie
Participating retail partners
Anner Dry Cleaners
Bookworm Bookshop
Boots
Carphone Warehouse
Ciaran O’Flynn Jewellers
Costcutter Liberty Square
Elverys
Executive Menswear
Frank Roche & Sons
Friary Beauty Clinic
Hickeys Pharmacy
Hummingbird
Imp’s & Elfs
Jim McSherry Jewellers
Liberty Hair Styles
Maher Pharmacy
Michael’s Jewellers
Moran’s Menswear
O’Dwyer Footwear
Photo Station
Premier Blinds
Ryans Daughter Restaurant
Sammons Pharmacy Devlin’s Medical Hall
Stakelum Menswear
Stakelums Fashion
Stakelums Home & Hardware
Stakelums Plant Hire & Bike Centre
Studio 1 Hair & Beauty
T & T Meats
The Mall Curious
Thurles Pharmacy.
Thurles Tiles
Tipperary GAA Merchandise Shop
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on