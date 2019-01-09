Women's Health Group is an ideal centre to keep your health in check

The Women’s Health Group was established in 2006 by Consultants who wanted to give women a new experience with respect to pregnancy and gynaecology problems. The Women’s Health Group currently has two Obstetricians/ Gynaecologists and a Specialist Midwife Sonographer.

At the Women’s Health Group we cater for all women’s gynaecological and obstetrical needs. These needs begin in adolescence and continue through to menopause. The core service that is offered at the Women’s Health Group is that of pregnancy care and we look after over 500 pregnant women a year that deliver in St Luke’s hospital.

The Consultants also have wide experience in all aspects of women’s health care and have admitting privileges to St Luke’s Hospital and Aut Even Hospital. Their particular areas of interest include bladder and prolapse problems, infertility, endometriosis, pelvic pain, and also offer a modern approach to surgical options.

Our facilities

Women’s Health Group is within Ayrfield Medical Practice which is located in Kilkenny City with ample parking and easily accessible. It is located on Granges Road just across from Loretto Secondary School.

We are conveniently located in Kilkenny City. For our patients comfort we provide comfortable, bright and airy waiting areas and well-appointed consultation rooms.

There is ample parking and easy access for all to our building. There is a cafe and a pharmacy, dentist and GP clinic all in the grounds.

Contact us

Women's Health Group, Ayrfield Medical Park, Granges Road, Kilkenny

Tel: 056 779 5302 or email: reception@womenshealth.ie

Web: www.womenshealth.ie Facebook: Women's Health Group

Office hours: Monday to Friday 9:00am to 5:00pm.