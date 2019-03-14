Care About You want to hire Healthcare Support Workers in North Tipperary

Care About You is expanding their workforce and now wish to hire Healthcare Support Workers in North Tipperary.

They are currently seeking Healthcare Support Workers committed to providing quality person centered care in a home environment for the delivery of in-home care services.

The minimum required qualifications are:

- QQI Level 5 Care Skills & QQI Level Care of the Older - Person Patient Moving and Handling Certificate

- Previous Caring Experience (with references) desirable

- Use of own vehicle & full drivers licence desirable

If you meet these criteria apply by email to: cayteam@careaboutyou.ie

Call us on 061 479 003 for more information



Care About You is a 100% Irish owned and managed home care company, founded and based in Shannon, Co Clare. We place quality and value at the centre of our home care offerings. Our unique attributes over other service providers is that we provide home care, advanced home care and medical aids and appliances to assist all individuals live as independently as possible in their own home environment. The Care About You Home care company model of home care is holistic “person centred care”.

Our home care company has a team of highly educated and qualified professionals and people-oriented carers can provide care for all needs and circumstances. Our entire team are committed to working with you or your loved one to make your/their life (lives) as comfortable and stress free as possible.

We believe the person is best suited to familiar surroundings and therefore care at home ensures they are comfortable and at ease throughout the caring process.

For more information about our home care company contact us on 061-479003.

www.careaboutyou.ie

Facebook: Care About You