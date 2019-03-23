JOB ALERT: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• The Tipperary Star is currently recruiting an advertising sales executive. The successful candidate will need to demonstrate excellent sales skills as well as strong organisational and administration skills. A full driving license is required. To apply please email a copy of your CV to ckelly@iconicnewspapers.ie

• Sales position: A nationwide company, in business since 1986, are recruiting full time sales representatives. See page 45 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Applications are invited for an administrative/ secretarial position for a part time post in a music school. IT and management skills are essential. An interest and knowledge of music is desirable. 15-20 hours per week. See page 45 of this week's Tipperary Star for further information.

• Morrisons Pharmacy are currently recruiting a pharmacy technician for a full time temporary maternity leave cover position starting April 29 to September 30, 2019. Previous pharmacy dispensing experience is essential. For full application details please see page 45 of this week’s Tipperary Star.

• Arctic Drivers are currently being recruited for a busy transport company in Mid Tipperary. Day and night drivers required. See page 45 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

• A busy convenience store in Thurles requires a full time shop assistant. Close of entries is March 29. See page 44 of this week's Tipperary Star for application details.

• Wallace's Garage Templemore are recruiting a fully qualified mechanic. See page 45 of this week's Tipperary Star for details on how to apply.

• An experienced administrator/ sales person is required for a busy office in the Thurles area. See page 45 of this week's Tipperary Star for full application details.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See pages 45 and 55 of this week's paper for full details on all jobs available.