JOB ALERT: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week?

• Relief Staff Nurse required at Aiseiri Cahir. Close of entries April 18.

• Scoil Mochaomhog Naofa, Two Mile Borris require a part time caretaker for general maintenance of school buildings and grounds. Duties include opening and closing of the school. Close of entries is Friday, April 19.

• An SNA/ childminder/ carer is required to work with ASD child in mainstream school and home setting in the Nenagh area. Experience working with SEN children desirable, garda vetting required.

• South East Community Healthcare has the following vacancy: Care assistant intellectual disability. Close of entries Friday, April 12 at 12 noon.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 55 of this week's paper for full details on all jobs available.