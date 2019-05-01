Young's Garage Templemore are expanding their team

Young's Garage Ltd., Templemore require full time Motor Mechanics and part time / full time Recovery Operators.

Interested candidates are asked to contact Jonathan Young by telephone on 0504-31333.

About us

Young's Garage are based the Templemore area. First established in 1931, we have a long tradition of supplying quality new and used vehicles. We also have a professional workshop department, offering car servicing, crash repair and diagnostic work. We also operate a recovery and car and van hire division. Stock is updated on a daily basis so check back regularly and don't hesitate to contact us if we can be of any assistance

Young's Garage operate a professional vehicle recovery service, catering for Tipperaryand surrounding counties Our top of the range workshop is fully equipped to the highest levels with the most up to date diagnostic equipment. We have a team of professionally trained service technicians, who are on hand to ensure your vehicle is maintained in optimum mechanical condition. We provide a full range of professional and competitive after-sales services for all makes of vehicle.



Contact us

Young's Garage Ltd., Belleville, Templemore, Co Tipperary

Tel: 0504-31333

Web: www.youngsgarage.ie