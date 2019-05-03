Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Spa View Veterinary Clinic are hiring a business accounts administrator. Sage accounts and payroll experience necessary. See page 54 for full application details.

• Spar Express require full time staff for a busy deli/ bakery. Flexi hours. Knowledge of HACCP an advantage but not essential. See page 54 of this week's paper for more details.

• Carey Glass are recruiting a receptionist for a maternity cover position. The successful candidate must be professional, punctual, extremely organised with excellent communication skills. See page 54 for details on how to apply.

• An established accountancy firm in Thurles are hiring a part time accounts assistant. Responsibilities include preparation of VAT returns, RCT returns, administrative tasks including filing, typing and data entry. Previous experience an advantage. Accounting technician qualification is beneficial but not essential. See page 54 for full details.

• Youth Work Ireland Tipperary invites applications for the position of: Project worker - More Family Support Project (part time maternity cover). Close of entries is Friday, May 10. See page 54 for more details.

• Young's Garage Ltd Templemore are hiring: full time motor mechanics and part time/ full time recovery operators. See page 55 for full details.

• O'Dwyer Steel Dundrum are hiring a CNC machine operator and metal fabricator/ welder. See page 55 for full details on all jobs available.

• Iconic newspapers are hiring an advertising assistant based in Portloaise. See page 55 for more details.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 54 and 55 of this week's paper for full details on all jobs available.