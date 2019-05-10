Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Iconic newspapers are hiring an advertising assistant based in Portloaise. See page 46 of this week's paper for more details.

• Spar Express require full time staff for a busy deli/ bakery. Flexi hours. Knowledge of HACCP an advantage but not essential. See page 46 of this week's paper for more details.

• Engineer required for a busy drain cleaning and plumbing company. Must be reliable, dependable and have a good work ethic. See page 46 of this week's paper for details on how to apply.

A busy office in the Thurles area have an opening for a part time position. The applicant must have excellent interpersonal skills, computer skills and a knowledge of accounts. Immediate start. See page 46 for full application details.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 46 of this week's paper for full details on all jobs available.