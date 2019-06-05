Horticultural employees required for the mushroom industry in Tipperary

Horticultural employees required for the mushroom industry in Co Tipperary.

Stablefield Limited is a producer of fresh mushrooms employing over 50 staff.

We wish to recruit horticultural employees for the mushroom industry to work in various roles at our site in Tipperary. All roles are full time, will average 39 hours per week and operate on the basis of 5/6 days over 7 with a salary of €22,000 per annum

For further information or to apply for any of the positions, please contact stablefieldltdcareers@gmail.com