Tipperary man announced as finalist for Social Entrepreneurs Ireland Awards programme

Social entrepreneur, James O’Neill from Tipperary is among the 12 finalists announced for the Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) Awards programme. The prestigious nine-month programme, worth €40,000 to each project, provides vital funding and mentorship opportunities to high-potential social entrepreneurs to enable them to develop highly effective, sustainable, and scalable organisations.

Mr O’Neill has been announced as a finalist for his organisation, Property Marking Ireland - a community led crime prevention programme aimed at reducing property theft.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr O’Neill said: “Property Marking Ireland has begun to establish itself as a provider of high-quality services to communities throughout Ireland and this recognition by Social Entrepreneurs Ireland will make a major contribution to the extension and validation of its work.”

The 2019 Awards programme attracted 120 applications from all corners of Ireland with 12 making it through to the finalist stage.

The finalists pitched their projects at the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland to a panel of judges drawn from the SEI community.

Of the 12, six will go on to win a place on the programme. The Awardees will be announced at SEI’s Awards celebration in October 2019.

Commenting, CEO of Social Entrepreneurs Ireland, Darren Ryan, said: “This year’s Awards programme finalists have displayed great courage, insight and innovation throughout the selection process, and we want to congratulate them on making it this far. Their projects have the potential to change Ireland by providing solutions to pressing social problems. The decision to choose the top six will be one of the most difficult we have to make this year, but we look forward to helping the 2019 Awardees fulfil their potential through the Awards programme.”

The successful Awardees will each receive €20,000 in direct funding, in addition to training and supports worth €20,000. They will be provided with 1:1 support from a mentor and strategic advisor and will have access to more than 150 pro-bono supporters and coaches. Awardees will also join SEI’s community of social entrepreneurs, the largest community of social entrepreneurs in Ireland.

DCC plc, the international sales, marketing and support services group, is the flagship supporter of SEI’s Awards programme. Previous Awardees include A Lust for Life, Change by Degrees, and The Shona Project.

Commenting, CEO of DCC plc Donal Murphy said: “DCC plc is proud to be the flagship sponsor of the Social Entrepreneurs Ireland Awards programme, providing financial and advisory support every step of the way. The calibre of social entrepreneurs who apply to SEI never fails to impress us. We wish all the finalists the very best of luck.”

For more information on Social Entrepreneurs Ireland, visit www.socialentrepreneurs.ie