Youth Worker needed for Tipperary Garda Youth Diversion Project

Youth Work Ireland Tipperary is hiring a Youth Worker for the Tipperary Garda Youth Diversion Project.

Youth Work Ireland Tipperary is a registered charity and voluntary youth work organisation. It is a leading provider of youth work programmes and services to young people in Tipperary.

The purpose of this job is to implement the objectives and programmes of Youth Work Ireland Tipperary, working through the Garda Youth Diversion Project to develop and deliver targeted programmes and activities for young people at risk living in Tipperary Town.

The Youth Worker will:

- Work in association with An Garda Síochána, Youth Work Ireland Tipperary and the juvenile liaison officer to develop the provision of quality youth services and the development of integrated initiatives responsive to the specific needs of young people who are experiencing disadvantages and who are identified as being particularly at risk.

- Target young people at risk and work to develop tailored programmes for intervention, particularly group activities and group work programmes as per the remit of the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

- Implement agreed action areas from the annual work plan devised by the Garda Diversion Project Steering Group and the Youth Work Ireland Tipperary activity programme, which will involve developing partnerships and inter-agency responses with relevant agencies, community groups and projects in Tipperary Town.

- Direct the delivery of the Youth Diversion Project in Tipperary Town, working with other local deliverers to engage with young people.

- Focus on capacity building for young people at risk to encourage them to shape their own lives and develop the personal and social skills needed to allow them the opportunity to create real options and quality life choices.

- Support the ongoing development of links between the formal and non-formal education sectors.

- Document and assist in the monitoring and evaluation of activities and programmes as required.

- Participate in, and avail of, training and development.

- Work as part of the staff team of Youth Work Ireland Tipperary. This will involve participating in planning sessions, meetings, reviews and helping with the running of the youth service in a collaborative way.

Supervision

Support and guidance will be given on an on-going basis from the head of project delivery. Individual supervision will be provided by the head of project delivery on a monthly basis.

Hours of work

35 hours per week, which will involve evening and weekend work.

Garda vetting will apply to the post. Applicants must have full drivers licences and access to their own transport.

This is a job description to be reviewed on a regular basis. It does not form part of the contract of employment.

Full job descriptions and application forms for these positions are available from Josephine Shortt on 0504-23426 and josephineshortt@youthworktipperary.ie.

Youth Work Ireland Tipperary is an equal opportunities employer. Closing date for receipt of applications is 5pm on December 18. Interviews will take place on the week of January 6.