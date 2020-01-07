Network Ireland Tipperary – January 2020 event

Network Ireland Tipperary is kicking the year off to a strong start with the talk "MarketingCoach: Your Toolkit for Success in 2020" hosted at SYS Wealth and Financial Planners , Quintans Way, Nenagh on Thursday, January 9 at 7.30.

The talk will be given by Muireann Fitzmaurice who owns the award winning business MarketingCoach.ie. Muireann is a recognised thought leader in Marketing Strategy and has worked with hundreds of businesses on developed effective and simple marketing plans.

"I am really excited to speak at the Network Ireland Tipperary event this week. I have planned a very practical session that focuses on what simple things business owners can implement straight away to grow their business. I use lots of case studies from businesses I work with to showcase what tools can be used to generate more income for the business" says speaker Muireann Fitzmaurice.

Muireann will also be discussing the Mentoring for Success programme which is a FREE service to Network Ireland Tipperary members where they can avail of peer-to-peer mentoring from members within the network on areas such as finance, social media, business planning and public speaking.

"We are delighted to be starting the year on the topics of Mentoring and Marketing which are such vital importance in the success of entrepreneurs and women working within organisations. Our events are open to members and non-members and we are delighted to welcome new people to our events each month" says Network Ireland Tipperary President Geraldine Jones.

If you’re a female professional based in Co Tipperary and would like to see what Network Ireland Tipperary is about, come along to our event in Nenagh at 7.30pm on Thursday next, January 9, 2020. We will be delighted to meet you.