Holy Family NS in Templetuohy brings out the best in their pupils both academically and as developing individuals

Holy Family National School takes pride in providing a caring and supportive community which brings out the best in our pupils, both academically and as developing individuals. We believe that learning should be an enjoyable, challenging and rewarding experience.

The school’s friendly and supportive environment enables children to make the most of our enhanced curriculum and instils in them a sense of curiosity and a love of learning that they will take with them into the world. Our focus on the whole person ensures that personal development goes hand in hand with academic achievement.

Our pupils are encouraged to develop positive and healthy attitudes towards life, to embrace cultural diversity and to develop a concern and respect for others in their community.

At Holy Family N.S., our small class size means that teachers can provide individualised attention and ensure that each child receives the guidance they need to reach their full academic potential.

Our enhanced academic curriculum seeks to establish a solid foundation in literacy and numeracy while encouraging pupils to think independently and creatively. Our talented and dedicated teachers are committed to engaging children in learning in an environment in which every child is known and in which each child’s individual talents and needs are supported.

At Holy Family N.S., children from the age of 5 onwards benefit from the expertise of specialist teachers in many subjects (including Information Technology and Computer Science, Irish, French, Drama, Music and Physical Education).

All of our teachers maintain close contact with parents and work with them to provide the support needed to allow each child to realise their potential. When our pupils leave us after 6th class they are confident, independent young people who are well prepared for secondary school and beyond.

Holy Family N.S. is located in Templetuohy Village and situated as you enter the village from Templemore or Thurles. The school is ideally situated and the excellent facilities, both indoor and outdoor, provide pupils with wonderful opportunities to develop their interests and enhance their academic experience. The outdoor facilities include a large sports field where children develop their physical skills through both organised sport and recreational play. The sports field is bordered by trees and gardens where children can explore the world of nature and develop their horticultural skills.

The indoor facilities at Holy Family N.S. include well-appointed classrooms with multimedia equipment and laptops; a custom-built Pre-School;; a child-friendly library, well-stocked with books which children may borrow and take home dedicated learning support classroom and teacher; a music room where children can receive one-to-one instruction in voice and piano with a specialist teacher; and an indoor sports hall which is also utilised for drama productions and concerts throughout the academic year. In addition, the indoor sports hall is also used for daily morning assemblies of the school community which regularly feature singing, yoga, exercises and public speaking.

At Holy Family N.S., we view ourselves as an extended family with parents playing a key role in the daily life and in the running of the school. The involvement of parents in the school does not stop at the door when children are dropped off at the beginning of the school day. Parents are encouraged to meet with teachers and to discuss their children’s progress, both on an academic and a personal level. The interaction between parents and teaching staff is key to the success of our school and we welcome feedback from our parents at all times.

The lives of children attending Holy Family N.S.are enriched by the many ways in which parents devote their time and energy towards building our community. Parents make a vital contribution to the school by organising and participating in various fundraising events (including the Halloween, Christmas and Easter Fairs) which are enjoyed by pupils and parents alike.

Our parents also help to organise various sports activities; assist in our annual drama and musical productions; and organise extra-curricular activities involving music, sport, drama and cooking

Our academic curriculum is complemented by a range of co-curricular activities taking place during the school day involving sport, art, music and drama. In addition, each of our classes takes part in school tours (or field trips) which offer the children the opportunity to learn about the world outside their school. Sport is also an important part of Holy Family ns. children enjoy participating in a host of sporting activities during school hours including football, soccer, hurling, gymnastics, athletics (high jump, long jump, sprints and relays) and indoor games (handball, unihoc, dodgeball and spike ball). All pupils in the school take part in School Sports Days, both at the school and our preschool Templetots. Each class at Holy Family N.S.prepares for a performance of their own Drama/Musical play at the school’s annual Christmas concert. Throughout the first term, under the tuition of our specialist music and performance teachers, our children practise for their plays and perform them with pride for their parents at their school concert. Children are taught singing and notation, among other topics, in their weekly music appreciation classes. Individual lessons in banjo, mandolin, violin, guitar, accordion, ukulele, tin whistle are also offered during school hours and are taught by a specialist music teacher. Our pupils also take part in singing during their morning school assemblies

Templetots Pre-School provides a caring and nurturing environment in which children’s skills are developed through a diverse range of activities, play and interaction with others. Our highly qualified and dedicated teachers aim to foster a love of learning in the children and to establish the foundations of literacy and numeracy in a fun, happy and structured environment. The teacher/pupil ratio in the Pre-School is 1:10 ensuring that each child receives the individual attention he or she needs to flourish.

Our Pre-School is located in a dedicated building in the school, but it is closely linked to the Primary school. Pre-School children enjoy the use of the Primary School’s large hall for games and plays and where the Pre-School performs its annual musical, outdoor grass pitch (for play and outdoor games) and gardens.

The proximity of the Primary School, the shared facilities and the daily interaction with Junior and Senior Infants (during outdoor play time) enables Pre-School children to make a smooth transition to Primary School.

The Pre-School day begins at 9 am (though parents may drop off their children at 8:00 a.m.) and ends at 12 p.m. Templetots Pre-School participate in the Early Childhood Education scheme (ECCE). This government scheme is available to children within the qualifying age range (normally between 3 years 3 months and 4 years 6 months on 1st September each year). For more details please contact our school administrator.