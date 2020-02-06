Network Ireland Tipperary – February 2020 event

Network Ireland Tipperary will hold its next business event for female women in business across all sectors (both business owners and employees) on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 7.30pm in the offices of Sys Wealth & Financial Planners, Quentins Way, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

As part of this partnership, Network Ireland Tipperary members are greatly supported and guided by our Local Enterprise Office. Mary Ryan; Senior Enterprise Development Officer will speak about the overall supports and grants that are available through the Local Enterprise Office.

Mary has kindly offered her time at the end of the event for some one-to-one consultations with attendees who have specific questions they wish to ask in a face to face setting.

“I’m really looking forward to speaking at the upcoming Network Tipperary event,” says speaker Mary Ryan. “In Co Tipperary, the Local Enterprise Office has a long established history of supporting female entrepreneurship throughout the county. We have done this through supporting Women in Business Networks such as Network Ireland Tipperary branch.”

If you’re a female professional based in Co Tipperary and would like to see what Network Ireland Tipperary is about, come along to our event in Nenagh.