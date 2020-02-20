Network Ireland Tipperary – Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2020

Network Ireland Tipperary supports female entrepreneurship across County Tipperary.

Along with entrepreneurship, Network Ireland Tipperary also supports women as employees in business.

We recognise the great business acumen across this county every year through the Businesswoman of the Year Awards.

We are proud to announce that entries for this year’s awards are now being accepted!

There is a category for every level of business and we encourage you to get involved!

The categories include:

- Small SME (sole trader or limited company) – 10 employees or less

- Large SME (sole trader, limited company or partnership) – greater than 10 employees

- Solo Businesswoman

- Emerging New Business

- Employee – Rising Star

- Employee – Shining Star

- Arts – creative professionals

- STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) sector

As a business network, we actively support each other within the Network as each of us develops within our sector.

These awards provide recognition of all your efforts and will provide significant positive exposure for your business and your professional reputation.

These awards are open to members of Network Ireland Tipperary. To become a member, please go to www.networkireland.ie/membership.

To apply for this year’s awards, go to https://networkireland.ie/award- application.

If you’d like further information from Network Ireland Tipperary about these awards, feel free to get in touch. Contact us at any of the following:

Twitter: @network_tipp

Facebook: @NetworkTipperary

Instagram: @networkirelandtipperary

Email: tipperary@networkireland.ie

Our awards committee members are happy to chat with you at any stage. The closing date for entries is Friday, March 27, 2020.