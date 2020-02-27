KW Opticians Cashel are dedicated to providing professional eyecare and quality eyewear

KW Opticians are an independent optometrists established in Athy since 2003 and in Cashel since September 2005 by Fiona Kavanagh F.A.O.I. and Marie Whelan F.B.D.O.

Celebrating now 15 years in Cashel we have just finished a total refurbishment of our practice. Call in meet our team and see our new brighter more spacious beautiful practice.

KW Opticians are dedicated to providing professional eyecare and quality eyewear at competitive prices.

We offer outstanding customer services, in a friendly environment.

We are committed to adopting the latest technology for your eye examinations. We hope to look after your eye care and eye wear for you and your family, now and in the future.



EYE CARE

Your eyesight is priceless and deserves the best possible care. At KW Opticians, we offer a comprehensive eye examination with fully qualified optometrists using state of the art technology to determine if you need vision correction and to check if your eyes are healthy.

Without good eyesight, everyday activities such as reading, driving and watching TV becomes difficult. You may suffer discomfort or visual headaches due to poor eyesight.

Early detection of eye problems is important. Routine eye examinations check for early signs of sight threatening conditions, such as Glaucoma, cataracts and macular degeneration.

Screening for changes in the eye due to diabetes is also a part of a routine eye exam.

RETINAL IMAGING

We can photograph the Retina (the back of the eye) using Retinal Imaging Systems. These digital photographs show the detail of the inside of your eye allowing us to carry out a thorough analysis, to ensure that everything is normal.



FRAMES

Frame selection is very important. Our staff are trained to guide you through out extensive range of frames and advise which suits you best and is best for your prescription.



CONTACT LENSES

Contact lenses are a good alternative to or supplement to spectacles. Some people like to wear their spectacles most of the time and wear contact lenses for social wear and sports. We cater for all eventualities.



SUNGLASSES

It is important to protect the eye from the harmful UV radiation from the sun. All our sunglasses are guaranteed to meet the standards for protection from the suns radiation at home or abroad.

We stock a wide range of sunglasses covering fashion, sport, driving etc.



SERVICES

- Full eye examination free with authorised PPS or Medical card holders

- Children's eye testing

- Driving licence assessment Group 1 and 2 Commercial. We test for both Group 1 and Group 2 commercials licences

- Retinal imaging, Diabetic, Glaucoma, macular degeneration and screening

- VDU and colour vision screening

- Large range of prescription and non-prescription sunglasses

CONTACT US

If you would like to book an eye exam or speak to a member of our team please call to see us at Friar Street,

Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

Tel: 062 64457

Web: www.kwopticians.ie or find us here on Facebook.