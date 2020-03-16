Leading County Tipperary pharma company the focus of new business podcast

A brand new podcast series has been launched in Ireland.

The Business of Science shares insights, career journeys, the start-up phase and behind the scenes from one of Ireland’s most successful business sectors.

The multi-award-winning serial entrepreneur Louise Grubb hosts the new series where she meets some of the key people behind Ireland’s global success in pharma, life sciences and biomedical sectors.

Louise brings her twenty years of experience within the sector to the table and her own knowledge of what is required to establish a pharma success story.

Louise Grubb has an incredible track record of business success.

Driven by innovation, Louise is currently working on her third successful start-up within the sector.

The Waterford native established NutriScinece in 1999 which was acquired by a Belgium healthcare company in 2009, following which she went on to establish her second start-up.

Q1 Scientific was the first Irish company to specialise in the provision of a stability storage service, meeting the highest international standards, as required for the highly regulated pharma, medical devices and bio-sciences industries.

Today Q1 Scientific employs 12 people and can count 10 of the world’s top pharma companies as clients.

Louise recently moved to the role of chairperson, as another new business venture was already within her future sight; this is TriviumVet, which Louise co-founded with Tom Brennan in 2018.

TriviumVet specialises in the development of drugs and other medical devices to treat chronic diseases in companion animals.

The company has already developed a beef-flavoured tablet for treating gastric ulcers in older dogs. The drug is currently making its way through the regulatory process, while a heart disease treatment is also at the advanced stage of development.

The Business of Science podcast series was launched in advance of International Women’s Day and to celebrate this occasion Louise meets and interviews one of Ireland’s rising stars in the pharma industry, Orlaith Ryan co-founder of Shorla Pharma a female-led healthcare company that focuses on drugs to treat female and paediatric cancers.

Orlaith discusses her career journey and her motivation for going out on her own.

Shorla is addressing a need in the oncology space for treatments that overcome difficulties with how some cancer drugs are administered.

The Clonmel-based startup expects to have its initial products ready for launch in 2021.

During the podcast interview, Orlaith discusses the niche production and the ‘lightbulb’ moment for Shorla Pharma.

Commenting on the new podcast series, its host Louise Grubb says -

“I’m very excited to launch The Business of Science, as currently there isn't a podcast that focusses on this area.

“ Ireland alone is home to 24 of the world's top biotech and pharma companies.

“This offers us a distinct advantage when it comes to meeting and interviewing some of the key people within the sector over the coming months.

“We hope to share engaging and informative business stories and careers from start-ups to global corporations within the scientific business field – and in doing so help to inspire others interested and working within the sector.”

The first episode of The Business of Science is now available to listen to at https://q1scientific.

com/q1-scientific-podcast/