Home Instead Senior Care Tipperary recruiting 50 assistants to support older people during Covid-19 crisis

In these extraordinary times, older people deserve extraordinary care.

Home Instead Senior Care Tipperary is recruiting 50 caregivers throughout the county, to join its winning team and help provide much-needed home care services in this time of crisis.

Home Instead Senior Care Tipperary general manager Dermot Carberry said: “Home Instead has opportunities for both experienced health care assistants and people from other sectors who would like to try a new career. Remote online training is provided with full induction."

Home Instead’s caregivers come from diverse backgrounds and have different career goals:

Full-time carers who already work in home care and have QQI training to support your experience.

Experienced part-time carers who are working with older people in the community or perhaps are or have been a family carer.

People who care about the older people in your community and who would like help them to live happy lives at home on a schedule that fits their lifestyle and matches their availability.

Student nurses who are currently in training and are looking for practical experience and flexible opportunities.

Former nurses, family carers or retirees who would like to spend a few hours a week giving back to the community, particularly at this time of national concern.

"Like all existing caregivers that Home Instead Senior Care have currently, the most important thing Home Instead looks for in a person is a kind and caring heart," he added.

The home care company offers competitive rates of pay with higher rates for weekends and bank holidays, free 20-hour induction training and support with QQI training for those who need it, a flexible schedule that matches your availability, support and back-up from an expert office team, professional development opportunities through the Home Instead Senior Care Academy, and access to caregiver appreciation activities.

To apply, visit www.homeinstead.ie/Tipperary-Jobs, email tipperary@homeinstead.ie or call 0504 91100.