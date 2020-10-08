Hugh Ryan Funeral Directors, serving the community for over 140 years

Founded in 1878 by Hugh Ryan, who also ran a grocery shop, public house and hardware store, in Westgate, Thurles, Hugh Ryan Funeral Directors is now managed by his grandson Dan and his great grandsons David, Donal and Hugh.

After Hugh Ryan passed away in 1919 the business was carried on by his youngest son William Hugh. Along with his wife Nora, nee O'Dwyer of Milltown, Clonoulty, they continued the undertaking business until William Hugh's death in 1960. The undertaking had moved to Croke Street by this time and William Hugh's sons Dan and Johnny had become involved in the early 1950s and were able to continue the service.



Dan and Johnny worked together to run the undertakers business and, through the years, searched for a site to build a dedicated funeral home. Their aim was to provide, and have full control over, a complete professional service to the bereaved. It took about 30 years to find the right space, but they opened their new funeral home in the centre of Thurles on Slievenamon Road, in 2016.

The premises was designed by DH Ryan Architects which is run by Hugh Ryan's great grandsons Donal and Hugh Ryan. With their background in the family undertaking business they were able to work out the logistics of the funeral home. They studied trends and saw that many funeral homes were looking to increase capacity to accommodate larger crowds. They had to ensure the spaces were suitable and that flexibility was considered, so they now offer three different chapels to accommodate different sized gatherings. Having an abundance of space also makes it easier to deal with the challenges currently presented by Covid-19.

For Hugh Ryan Funeral Directors, the importance of providing shelter and comfort to those gathering to pay their respects is paramount. It is often said that for some, funerals are a rare chance to reconnect with friends and family, so it is important that the Funeral Home has the space to allow you to sit down and catch up in comfort. The building is also fully accessible and has the capacity to accommodate long queues in inclement weather.

There is space for up to 16 vehicles on site and the Funeral Home now has the added benefit of the new adjacent public car park which has 100 spaces.

Covid-19 has been a challenge but having the largest funeral home in the vicinity and under the supervision of their trained staff they have been able to safely hold reposings.

They are keeping a constant eye on and adhering to current government guidelines and are on hand at all times to advise.

They have public health signage on display. Physical guides such as signs and markings on the floor to ensure persons attending are aware of the distance required to ensure social distancing requirements are met. Points of entrance and exit to allow for one-way traffic. Hand sanitizer stations at a number of strategic locations. Trained staff are on hand to ensure they keep within capacity limits, loss of social distance is avoided and masks are worn. Entrance and exit doors are propped in an open position to eliminate the need for people to touch the door handles.

While they hope these new measures can be stopped in the not too distant future they have had a very positive response from both the families of the bereaved and the attending public who feel safe by their enhanced procedures and methods.

For more details please contact, Hugh Ryan Funeral Directors, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Tel: 0504 21704. You can also contact us by mobile: David 086 805 8865, Donal 086 835 4336, Hugh Jnr 087 295 8144 or Dan 086 175 1772.

See our website for more information: www.hughryanfuneralhome.ie