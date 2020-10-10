Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Tipperary ETB invites applications for the following posts that may arise including a part-time psychological guidance counsellor and a last aid tutor. For more details on these rolls see page 46 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• Music Generation Tipperary requires an administrator. Close of applications is October 16. See page 46 of this week's paper for more information.

• Town House Deli Thurles requires part-time counter assistants. For more details see page 46 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• Pest control technician required in North Tipperary. See page 46 of this week's paper for more information.

• McLernons require a field service engineer for the midlands region and a trainer for the Limerick region. Close of applications is October 16.

• Spa View Veterinary Clinic require a part time receptionist/ retail assistant. Previous retail experience an advantage. Own transport essential. See page 46 of this week's paper for more information.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 46 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information on all roles.