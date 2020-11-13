Celebrating 60 years in business - O'Gorman's Bakery, Clonmel

Recently O’Gormans Bakery, O’Connell Street, Clonmel, hit the milestone of 60 years in business which they are all super proud of.

This year at O’Gormans Bakery is slightly different to previous years when our café would be always busy the weeks leading up to Christmas.

No one has felt the effects of Covid more than small businesses in towns and cities, but we have to stay positive and support locally as much as possible.

In honesty, we have some great businesses in the town that have gone out of their way to help the community as much as possible during the last few months. Everyone has pulled together whether the business is big or small, and it’s great to see.

Hopefully when we get out of this lockdown, locals will get out and support these stores for Christmas and get everyone back up on their feet again.

Here in the bakery, we have expanded the shop for more space for the winter. We will be selling the usual Christmas cakes, puddings and everything else like previous years.

We have become a bit more active on social media recently using platforms of Facebook and Instagram.

We hope to see everyone in the lead up to the Christmas season.

Below: Anthony O’Gorman, reflects on Christmas Past and Christmas Future…

What local gift would you like to find under the tree this year?

As long as it’s from a local store or shop, all the O’Gormans will be happy.

Where will you be shopping locally this Christmas?

Keeping it as local as possible. There are plenty of great retail stores in the Clonmel area that will have what you are looking for.

What will you be doing differently for Christmas this year?

Strange circumstances we are in at the moment, so we will just be operating a takeaway service through the bakery this Christmas.

What is your favourite Christmas memory of growing up in Clonmel?

Christmas Eve on O’Connell Street in Clonmel any year. Everyone in good spirits and looking forward to a few days break after a hectic build up. We look forward to the same again this year!

What was the most thoughtful present you ever received?

For Richard and I, I suppose a racing bike would have to be the answer to that one!!!