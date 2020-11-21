Shop local: Stakelums Home & Hardware on adapting to a changing retail environment

Robert Harris, Marketing Manager Stakelums Home & Hardware discusses how the family business has adapted to a changing retail environment.

Tell us a little about the business:

Stakelums is a family run business. Established in Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary in 1960, the Stakelum family have grown the business from humble beginnings into one of the largest independent Home & Hardware stores in Ireland. Stakelums 90,000 sq. ft award-winning superstore offers customers the opportunity to browse thousands of quality products from trusted brands, all under one roof and online.



How many staff do you employ?

80+

What has been the biggest challenge since the business began?

Probably the biggest was the effects of the recent financial crash and recession from a decade or so ago.

How have you tackled the Covid pandemic in the business?

As an essential retailer right through this pandemic, we have been committed to all changes necessary to ensure the safety of both our team and our customers. Our team work tirelessly to ensure our customers are looked after.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

To remain open as an essential retailer and safely continue to provide vital supplies to Thurles, Tipperary and beyond for as long as this pandemic continues. We are also going to focus on growing our online offering with our new and improved website www.stakelums.ie offering Click & Collect, Call & Collect and nationwide home delivery options.

Who do you admire in business?

Every independent family run business who continues to be resilient in the face of adversity and increasing competition.

What local gift would you like to find under the tree this year?

Too many to choose from – Tipperary is full of local suppliers who deserve to be at the top of all of our minds when shopping this Christmas.

Where can we find out more:

Shop online at www.stakelums.ie Follow us on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter or call 0504 21900