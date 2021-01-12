Premier Insurances are Hiring Now! Farm Insurance advisor required

Premier Insurances, Liberty Square Thurles are currently recruiting for a Farm Insurance Advisor.

The successful individual will be responsible for building a professional rapport with customers and will have responsibility for selling and processing farm insurance policies.

Candidates must have worked in the farm insurance industry, and have extensive knowledge of farming.

APA qualified or Grandfathered in General Insurance is essential, CIP Qualification is desired or working towards same.

A working knowledge of Applied Relay systems is preferable.

• Competitive salary

• Bonus scheme

• Career progression opportunity

• Full time position

• Sociable hours of work

• Exciting young expanding brokerage

Please respond with your CV in the strictest confidence to Brid Harrington, Premier Insurances. Email: brid@premierinsurances.ie or call 086 7917772.

Web: www.premierinsurances.ie Email: info@premierfs.ie

Registered Address: 14 Liberty Square, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, E41 V822.

Parish Life Limited t/a Premier Insurances is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. Company Registration No. 374726.