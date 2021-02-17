Start Tipperary road works programme early says Cllr Ger Darcy

Long serving Fine Gael Councillor Ger Darcy has encouraged Tipperary County Council to commence the road works programme as early as possible so as to get as much work undertaken as possible.



Speaking at the monthly meeting of the local authority this week, Cllr Darcy said that many of the roads of the county are in need of attention right now and by starting the roads programme early, it could help to maintain routes which are being cut up. And, an early start would mean that there won't be a big rush of projects to be completed at year end, he said.

Fine Gael Councillor Ger Darcy

Director of Services with responsibility for roads, Mr Marcus O'Connor, said that Tipperary was one of the first councils in the country to resume road works following the first lockdown and the roadworks programme for 2020 was completed on time.



Mr O'Connor added that the council would hope to get an early start on the 2021 programme but said that temperatures usually dictate that works cannot begin until after St Patrick's Day.