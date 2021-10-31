November 7 closing date for local property tax in Tipperary

Homeowners must submit their LPT return including their valuation by November 7 and, finally, make arrangements to pay the relevant LPT charge for 2022.
The revenue raised by the tax is used to fund services such as: public parks, libraries, open spaces and leisure amenities, planning and development, fire and emergency services, maintenance and cleaning of streets, and street lighting.
Property owners can choose to pay their LPT Charge in a single payment, over the course of the year in instalments or via salary deduction at source.
Online valuation tool
As LPT is a self-assessed tax, the first step that property owners should take is to determine the market value of their residential property.
An interactive valuation tool bit.ly/39lLiNN
and detailed guidance have been provided on Revenue’s website for property owners to help them to meet their LPT obligations for 2022.
The interactive valuation tool will assist property owners with their self-assessment by providing an estimated average valuation band for residential properties in each area in a map format. Property owners can find their own area on the map by simply entering the property’s Eircode or location
Newly-liable property owners can register their property at www.revenue.ie and complete the same three step process. This also applies to owners of vacant properties.
Exemptions
Those who are eligible to apply for an exemption are still required to provide their self-assessed valuation and select the appropriate exemption category on their LPT Return.
