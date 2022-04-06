Here's all you need to know about over 20 Easter eggs and how to make an 'eggcellent' choice

With Easter just around the corner, shop and supermarket shelves are overflowing with so many varieties of Easter eggs for both adults and children, which may be hard to resist.

A little bit of indulgence is allowed of course, it’s also important to understand the nutritional quality and content of these beautiful eggs to prevent the dreaded sugar crashes as well as those additional calories.

Here, nutritionist Laurann O’Reilly and owner of Nutrition By Laurann, guides us through some of the most popular Easter egg brands to help you make an “eggcellent” choice this year.



Important Notes:

- Here we are comparing just the chocolate eggs, however many of these eggs also include additional sweets and bars which aren’t included in the nutritional information below.

- In order to compare the eggs below, the value per 100g has been taken, however each egg may be different in size.

- The average serving size should be approximately 25g for adults and less for children.

- The Easter eggs have been listed in order of energy or calories, however some are higher in fat whilst others are higher in sugar.

The Eggs:

1) The Mars Egg: This doesn’t include the two Mars bars that come with this egg.

Per 100g: 448 Calories, 17g Fat, 60g Sugar (12 teaspoons)

2) The Twix Egg: This doesn’t include the two Twix bars that come with the egg

Per 100g: 493 Calories, 24g Fat, 49g Sugar (10 teaspoons)

3) The Celebrations Egg: This doesn’t include the bag of 8 Celebrations sweets which come with the egg.

Per 100g: 495 Calories, 25g Fat, 55g Sugar (11 teaspoons)

4) The Maltesers Egg: This doesn’t include the pack of Maltesers that comes with this egg

Per 100g: 504 Calories, 25g Fat, 53g Sugar (10 ½ teaspoons)

5) The Smarties Egg: This doesn’t include the Smarties sweets included with this egg

Per 100g: 522 Calories, 27.5g Fat, 61.5g Sugar (just over 12 teaspoons)

6) The Toffee Crisp Egg: This doesn’t include the two Toffee Crisp bars included with the egg.

Per 100g: 523.7 Calories, 28.2g Fat, 50g Sugar (10 teaspoons)

7) The Flake Egg: This doesn’t include the 3 Flake bars which come with the egg

Per 100g: 524 Calories, 28g Fat, 58g Sugar (11 ½ teaspoons)

8) The Terry’s Chocolate Orange Egg: This doesn’t include the Terry’s chocolate orange bar included with the egg

Per 100g: 524 Calories, 29g Fat, 58.8g Sugar (almost 12 teaspoons)

9) The KitKat Egg: This doesn’t include the two chocolate bunnies that come with the egg

Per 100g: 529 Calories, 29g Fat, 60g Sugar (12 teaspoons)

10) The Yorkie Egg: Keep in mind this is before the two Yorkie bars which are also included

Per 100g: 530 Calories, 29.2g Fat, 60.4g Sugar (over 12 teaspoons)

11) The Quality Street Egg: This doesn’t include the bag of Quality Street sweets that are included with this egg.

Per 100g: 530 Calories, 29.2g Fat, 60.4g Sugar (over 12 teaspoons)

12) The Rolo Egg: This doesn’t include the two tubes of Rolo sweets included with this egg.

Per 100g: 530 Calories, 29.2g Fat, 60.4g Sugar (over 12 teaspoons)

13) The Dairy Milk: This doesn’t include the two Dairy Milk bars which come with the egg

Per 100g: 534 Calories, 30g Fat, 56g Sugar (just over 11 teaspoons)

14) The Freddo Egg: This doesn’t include the freddo bar which comes with this egg

Per 100g: 534 Calories, 30g Fat, 56g Sugar (just over 11 teaspoons)

15) The Roses Egg: This doesn’t include the bag of Roses sweets that are included with this egg

Per 100g: 535Calories, 30g Fat, 56g Sugar (just over 11 teaspoons)

16) The Aero Peppermint Egg: This doesn’t include the two Aero bars that are included with this egg.

Per 100g: 535.5 Calories, 30.3g Fat, 59g Sugar (almost 12 teaspoons)

17) The Crunchie Egg: This doesn’t include the two crunchie bars which are included with this egg.

Per 100g: 536 Calories, 31g Fat, 56g Sugar (just over 11 teaspoons)

18) The Cadburys Mini Easter Egg: This doesn’t include the mini egg bag which comes with this egg

Per 100g: 537 Calories, 31g Fat, 56g Sugar (just over 11 teaspoons)

19) The Wispa Egg: This doesn’t include the two Wispa bars included with this egg

Per 100g: 544 Calories, 32g Fat, 55g Sugar (11 teaspoons)

20) The Lindt Lindor Egg: This doesn’t include the Lindt truffle sweets included with the egg

Per 100g: 539 Calories, 31g Fat, 55g Sugar (11 teaspoons)

21) The Galaxy Truffle Egg: This doesn’t include the 6 Galaxy Truffle sweets included with the egg

Per 100g: 548 Calories, 34g Fat, 53g Sugar (10 ½ teaspoons)

22) The Ferrero Rocher Egg: This doesn’t include the 8 Ferrero Rocher Sweets included with the egg

Per 100g: 625 Calories, 46.4g Fat, 41.8g Sugar (just over 8 teaspoons)

The Verdict:

The Highest in Energy/Calories: The Ferrero Rocher Egg

The Highest in Fat: The Ferrero Rocher Egg

The Highest in Sugar: The Smarties Egg

When choosing your egg opt for that which has the lowest sugar and a lower quantity of fat where possible my winner is the Twix Egg

How To Enjoy Your Egg

- Avoid having the whole Easter egg in one sitting and spread it out throughout the week

- Avoid multiple Easter eggs as they contain high levels of energy, fat and sugars – limit it to one egg per person if possible and a much smaller egg for children

- Have a healthy meal before enjoying a small portion of your Easter egg to avoid filling up on the egg first

- To avoid unwanted weight over the Easter period try to get moving as much as possible whether it’s a brisk walk, running, cycling, swimming or a run around the playground for the children