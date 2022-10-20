Tipperary business woman of the Year Honoured at National Awards Ceremony

Network Ireland Tipperary supports female entrepreneurship across County Tipperary.

Along with entrepreneurship, Network Ireland Tipperary also supports women as employees in business.

With the largest ever membership and highest number of national finalists achieved in its history, the members of Network Ireland Tipperary are open to extensive business networking and career development opportunities.

This year saw Tipperary Branch Winners for every category and we are proud of having one of our Branch Winners achieve a Highly Commended National Award!

The results were announced during Network Ireland’s Businesswoman of the Year Awards held in Galway on Friday, October 7 2022 with a 300-strong audience in attendance.

The National Award was awarded to Tara De Courcey with a Highly Commended Award in the Shining Star Employee Category.

Tara De Courcey is the Director of Spa and Wellness at the Cashel Palace Hotel, the highly acclaimed 5 star hotel, which reopened in March of this year. Tara has a wealth of experience having previously worked in the Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa in Kerry.

Tara is a proficient business professional, having started her career within financial services and during which she also won awards, both here and in London.

She has also represented her county and province as a junior athlete for many years. Currently an avid golfer, Tara has combined her financial acumen and knowledge of health and wellness to provide a superb offering to the clients of the Cashel Palace Hotel.

2022 Branch President; Laura Bourke is proud of all of members within Network Ireland Tipperary. Founder of Aspire Recruitment, Laura is an advocate for businesswomen and those seeking to achieve their career aspirations.

“This year is a challenging year for everyone in business. Lots of variables are continually changing and every business is working diligently to ensure they bring in the results for 2022 that are needed. Business awards such as the Network Ireland awards bring elevated business profiles to the exceptional businesses run by members of Network Ireland Tipperary. I am very proud of each and every finalist and award nominee and privileged to know them.”

The other seven branch winners who were successful in getting to National finalist stage included Susan Ryan of Susan Ryan Travel Counsellors, Anna O’Connor of Aranna Ltd, Tina Mulhearne of HR Direct, Laura Moloney of Laurel The Salon Skin and Beauty, Sarah Rymer of Expressions Dental and Cosmetic Clinic, Marie-Therese Walker of MTW Jewellery and Clíona Sheehy, Setanta College.