Tipperary organisations share in €912,684 thanks to Intel employees

On Tuesday, April 9, Intel celebrated the success of its 2018 Matching Grant initiative, rewarding 249 community organisations and schools from across Ireland with €912,684.

Two organisations from the Tipperary area were part of the 2018 Matching Grant Scheme and thus will receive funding in the total amount of €6,455. The Tipperary organisations are;

- Aiseiri Cahir Limited: Aiseiri Aislinn Adolescent Addiction Treatment Centre

- Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre Limited

The Intel Involved Matching Grant Program encourages Intel employees to engage in outreach and volunteerism in their communities by supporting employees’ giving their time and talent to qualified non–profits organisations and schools. For every hour that is volunteered by an Intel employee at a school or qualified non–profit organisation, a donation or “match” of $10 is paid from the Intel Foundation directly to that organisation.

In 2018 Intel employees volunteered just over 102,000 hours that were eligible to be matched through this initiative resulting in a payout of €912,684 ($1,024,406) for 249 recipient organisations who are spread across 21 different counties in Ireland.

Employees were recognised for these efforts at a special event held at the Springfield Hotel in Leixlip which was attended by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD, Mayor of Kildare Seán Power, Intel Ireland General Manager Eamonn Sinnott and a number of representatives from each of the recipient organisations.

The 249 organisations which were part of the Matching Grant initiative included charities such as The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Inner City Helping Homeless and the Society of the Vincent De Paul, a variety of sporting clubs ranging from GAA to cycling, and various other organisations such as animal sanctuaries, scouting groups and schools.

The unique nature of this program is that it empowers employees to make a difference not only through their hours but also to reward their organisations with matched funding from the Intel Foundation.

This is the eleventh year that Intel has implemented the current grant scheme and in that time more than €5.5 million has been donated to charities, schools, sports clubs, social initiatives and community schemes across Ireland. The total number of hours volunteered by employees during this times is the equivalent of having 25 people working full time in the community for the full eleven years.

Eamonn Sinnott, Intel Vice President, Technology and Manufacturing Group and General Manager of Intel in Ireland spoke proudly of the thousands of hours of volunteering completed by Intel employees in 2018 which resulted in the grants “I am proud to celebrate our employees who selflessly give their time across a wide variety of volunteering activities in 21 counties in Ireland. The Matching Grant Program is a unique way for us to celebrate and reward this volunteerism – heartfelt congratulations to all involved”.

Also speaking at the event, Minister Humphreys added, “Ireland’s National Plan on Corporate Social Responsibility is a call to action for businesses both large and small, to consider their impact in their local communities and society, in the workplace, on the environment, and in the marketplace, and to act positively and responsibly.

The Intel Matching Grant initiative is a proud example of what can be achieved through CSR, by providing opportunities for employees to volunteer their time and expertise to support the various organisations and schools they work with and at the same time leverage additional match funding. I want to congratulate Intel for this initiative and all of the volunteers who made it a reality. Without a doubt, it results in a ‘win:win’ – for the workplace, the wider company and local communities.”

Minister Humphreys added that “It is clear that the passion for CSR in Intel Ireland, underpinned by a strong collaborative approach, will help us to deliver the ambition of Ireland being recognised as a Centre of Excellence for responsible and sustainable business practice.”