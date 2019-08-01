Cahir schoolgirls create beautiful Blanket of Hope

As part of the Bealtaine festival in Cahir library, the sixth girls in Our Lady of Mercy primary school participated in a workshop facilitated by the Knitter Natter club.

Mary Jenkins, Nancy Simpson, Pauline O’ Donnell, Mary O’ Regan and Mary Fitzgerald taught the girls how to knit. The girls decided to put their knitting skills to good use and so began their Blanket of Hope project.

Each of the girls knitted individual squares for the blanket during their last few weeks before summer break in the primary school.

Mary Jenkins was then presented with the challenging task of crocheting all the squares together.

The Blanket of Hope was blessed by Fr Cullen and it took pride of place on the girls’ graduation night. The blanket was presented to a young woman who has begun her cancer treatment journey. The girls hope that their blanket will be a source of comfort to her. They would like to say a massive thank you to the ladies of the Knitter Natter club for their patience and generosity of spirit.

They are especially grateful to Mary Jenkins for making their Blanket of Hope a reality.

We in Our Lady of Mercy primary school are very proud of these sixth class girls and their many achievements during the year.

We wish them continued success in the next stage of their educational journey. Ní neart go cur le chéile.