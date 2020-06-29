Sad day as one Tipperary National School says goodbye to the Class of 2020

Though not the leave taking they expected, the 6th Class pupils have finished their days in the cosy environment of Burncourt National School and head off to the Post Primary Schools of their choice.

Wishing this great group wonderful years ahead as they begin this new chapter.

Best Wishes to Orla Hickey, Cian Carroll, Fionn Leonard, Daire English, Daniel Burke, John Burke and Conor English.

May your lives be a succession of amazing moments, each one making possible the next.