Would you like to have your design written in stone at an iconic Tipperary castle?

Cahir Castle’s ‘Tell it in Stone’ Competition

This Competition is to be completed in time for Heritage week taking place this year from the 15 – 23 August. Participants can be of any age. Just pick any palm sized stone and pick a theme/ category based on the letters in the word Cahir, so for C- create an image based on Cahir town and its history, for A-its animation, animate for fun and let the creativity flow, for H its Heritage, create an image about the meaning of Heritage, I is for Ireland and in this category tell the story of Ireland with an image and finally R is for Reflection, think/reflect on Covid 19 and its impact on you.

The resulting creative works will be inset into a large wooden sign spelling the name CAHIR, which will be displayed at the back of Cahir Castle during Heritage Week 2020.

There will be two prizes of €50 per category in the form of One for All vouchers.

HOW TO ENTER- Choose which category you would like to enter, Paint your stone (as it will be displayed outdoors it is a good idea to varnish it), Write a code on the back of your stone with your initials and 3 numbers (e.g LE123) and send us your code by contacting Cahir Castle when you have your stone completed either by; facebook page private message, through the Cahir Caste Instagram page by direct message, email cahircastle@opw.ie or by phone/text to 087 903 4201. All you have to do then is deliver your stone on any date from July 27 to August 1, 2020. Please drop stones off between the hours of 2pm – 7pm.

Place your stone in the box provided for the category that you have chosen. Please note that the boxes will only be in place during these dates and hours. They will be located in the Inch Field at the back of the castle where a member of our staff will be present. Please note that only one entry per person is allowed and good luck to all.